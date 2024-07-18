Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $727,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

HYDB stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

