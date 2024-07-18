Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWV. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.