Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $810,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

