Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hasbro by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.