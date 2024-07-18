Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

