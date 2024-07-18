Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

