Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 46.6% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 1.5 %

LKQ stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

