Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $672,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE CPB opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.