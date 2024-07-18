Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $679,000 in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.54% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $487,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

