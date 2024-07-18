Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

