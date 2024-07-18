Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.