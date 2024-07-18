Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,189 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGV. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGV opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

