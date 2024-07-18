Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Azenta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of AZTA opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

