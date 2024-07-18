Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.24, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.