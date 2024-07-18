Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

