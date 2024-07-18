EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $199.72

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.72, but opened at $207.72. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $207.34, with a volume of 64,351 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

