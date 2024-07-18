Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.22-7.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.69-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.47.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

