Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %

EFX stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.47.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

