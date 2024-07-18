Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NOA
North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$27.11 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.60. The firm has a market cap of C$724.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.