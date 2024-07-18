Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$27.11 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.60. The firm has a market cap of C$724.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

