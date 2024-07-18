Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.06.

New Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

TSE NGD opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

