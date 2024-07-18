ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of ESAB worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 119.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

