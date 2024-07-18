Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.93.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $551.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Eventbrite has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

