Evercore ISI Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of STT stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $85.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

