F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of F5 worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $180.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.05. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

