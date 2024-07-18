Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $253.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $266.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.25.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

