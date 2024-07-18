FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

