FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Up 6.3%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)'s share price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. 44,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 135,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

