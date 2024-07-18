Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.20), with a volume of 91608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.15).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,882.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

