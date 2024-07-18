Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,522,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 3,727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.4 days.

Filo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Filo has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Get Filo alerts:

About Filo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.