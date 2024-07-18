First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,834.48 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $1,856.30. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,712.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.37.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current year.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

