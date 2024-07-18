First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

First Horizon Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE FHN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

