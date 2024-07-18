First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $912.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.