First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.3 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.
First National Financial Company Profile
