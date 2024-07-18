First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 501.3 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.