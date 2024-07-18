First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

FTXN stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

