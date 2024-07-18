Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $176.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 42.2% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 26.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 81.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

