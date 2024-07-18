Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $92.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

