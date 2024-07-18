Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

