Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.05.

Five Below Stock Down 25.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $25,114,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

