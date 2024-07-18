Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 25.1 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65. Five Below has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.