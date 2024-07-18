Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Bank of America

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

FLNC stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

