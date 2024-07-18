Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of FLUIF opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.
About Fluidra
