Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

