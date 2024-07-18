Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 215,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

