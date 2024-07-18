Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

