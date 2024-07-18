Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

