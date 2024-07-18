Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 414,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 289,476 shares.The stock last traded at $40.88 and had previously closed at $40.87.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,420,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.