Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.80% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 571.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

INCM stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

