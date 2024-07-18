Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $129.00 at Citigroup

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.76.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.