FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 6.7% in June

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. FRMO has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

