FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.